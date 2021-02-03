Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $452,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,037 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

