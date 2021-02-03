Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56.

