Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $90,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $309,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $388,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 60.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $1,146,000.

FJUN opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

