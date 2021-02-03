Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

