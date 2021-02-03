Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,942 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

