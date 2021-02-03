Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,942 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000.
Shares of ABNB stock opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
