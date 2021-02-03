Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.54. Approximately 59,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 129,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KROS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

