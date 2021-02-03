Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) a €65.00 Price Target

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.72 ($72.61).

NEM opened at €61.00 ($71.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek SE has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 70.93.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

