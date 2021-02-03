Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $19.06

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $264,360.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $19.06 or 0.00051405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00138459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00067169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00241953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00038552 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.