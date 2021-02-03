Keep Network Price Hits $0.29 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $135.52 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00052298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00139761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00066323 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00245592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00038116 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,218,869 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.