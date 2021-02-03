KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$18.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.67.

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

