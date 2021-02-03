KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,377,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KB Home by 58.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in KB Home by 40.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 171,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,365 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

