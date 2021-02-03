KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.14. 452,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 174,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after acquiring an additional 641,356 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 184,533 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
