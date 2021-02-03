KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.14. 452,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 174,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,330,000 after acquiring an additional 641,356 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 184,533 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

