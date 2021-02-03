Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Up 5.2%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.91 and last traded at $105.41. 135,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 162,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $982,862.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $60,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,674. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

