Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

