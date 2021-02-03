Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.38. 14,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,437. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.