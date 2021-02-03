Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

PM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

