Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,588. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

