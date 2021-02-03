Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 605 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,411,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 38,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 297,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

