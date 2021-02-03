Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.83. 43,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

