Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

