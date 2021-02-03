Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $844,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

ADPT opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $2,767,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $835,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

