JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

