JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Polymetal International has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

