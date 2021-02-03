JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

