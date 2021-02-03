JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Neutral

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BDORY opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.