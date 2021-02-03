Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,738,000 after acquiring an additional 212,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,163.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 507,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after buying an additional 492,368 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

