Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $126.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

