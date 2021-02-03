Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,186,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

DEF opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

