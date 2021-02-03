Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $195.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average is $144.62.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

