Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $39,000 in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,203,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,566,000 after buying an additional 169,114 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,827,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 182,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 759,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 294,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

