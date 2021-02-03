Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $29,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after buying an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $499.98 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.39 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

