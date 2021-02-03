John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDGJF. Investec downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

