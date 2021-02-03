John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDGJF. Investec downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

