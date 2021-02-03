John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of PDT stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.74.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.