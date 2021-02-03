John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
