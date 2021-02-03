John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

