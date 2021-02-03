John E. Major Sells 1,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,985. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

