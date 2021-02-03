Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 112,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

