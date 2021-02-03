Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.