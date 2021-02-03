Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JRONY. Societe Generale began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

