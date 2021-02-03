Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.40

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €29.40 ($34.59) and last traded at €28.00 ($32.94), with a volume of 248455 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.60 ($33.65).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEN. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.57 ($32.44).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.91.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.