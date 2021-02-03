Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $226.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,413,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,615 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

