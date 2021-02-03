Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tate & Lyle in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TATYY. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $39.75 on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

