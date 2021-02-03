Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

