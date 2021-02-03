Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

