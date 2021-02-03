Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,231. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.06. 100,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

