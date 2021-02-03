Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.02. 87,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,084. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,388 shares of company stock worth $2,962,231. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,809,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

