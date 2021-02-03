Jaret Sprott Sells 4,257 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$209,103.84.

TSE PPL opened at C$33.85 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.91.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4257104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.81.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

