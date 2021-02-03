Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 3,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

