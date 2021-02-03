Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 37,227 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,227 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

PDBC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

