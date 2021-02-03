Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $21,021,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average is $174.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $5,461,178. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

