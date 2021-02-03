Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55.

